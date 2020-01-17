Nabard sanctions `1,048 crore for primary schools

Guntur: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) sanctioned Rs 1,048.83 crore under RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) for infrastructure development in 615 primary schools for the implementation of the Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu scheme and the development of primary health centres and community health centres under Navaratnalu.

In a statement on Friday, Nabard Andhra Pradesh chief general manager S Selvaraj said that Rs 515.07 crore had been sanctioned for infrastructure improvement in 510 primary schools and 105 residential schools under the Tribal Welfare Scheme, BC Welfare and Social Welfare Schemes. He said the government's objective was to bring about a qualitative change in the infrastructure and amenities of government schools.

Of the 615 schools, 250 are located in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur districts. An amount of Rs 533.76 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of four rural health centres and the upgrading of 43 existing health centres.