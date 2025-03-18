NABARD sets up stalls at malls for self-help groups

Vijayawada: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has been organising stalls in the malls to provide market facility to the products manufactured by the rural handicrafts men, said NABARD general manager Dr KVS Prasad. The three-month long stall in the mall was organised at PVP Mall here by NABARD in association with a voluntary service organisation ‘Nestam.’

He was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the stall in the mall here on Monday and presented mementoes and meritorious certificates to the handicrafts men who participated in the stall in the mall.

Addressing the gathering, the general manager said that the NABARD has been providing skill training to the self-help groups and youth in handicrafts and also helping them to market their products through stalls in malls. He expressed satisfaction over the marketing facility these stalls are getting in the malls.

For instance, the handicrafts products worth Rs 49 lakh were sold in the PVP Mall here during the last three months which displayed handloom dress material, jute bags, Kondapalli toys, Kalankari dress material and others.

A number of self-help groups from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana in addition to Andhra Pradesh participated in the stall in the mall here.

They were provided free transport and accommodation.

CEO of ‘Nestam’ V Suresh said that the 90-day stalls in malls were conducted at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada last year with the support of NABARD.

Each artisan and handicrafts man may exhibit their products for 15 days.

There has been stupendous response for the artisan products which is beneficial to the artisans.

NABARD AGM Milind Chousalkar, Director of Nestam K Nandini, PVP Mall assistant manager Racheti Anil Kumar, representatives of Nestam Y Gopi, D Vinay, M Srinivas, M Surya Babu, women of self-help groups and others participated.