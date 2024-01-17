NACIN world class institute, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Palasamudram(Sri Sathya Sai district): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has described the newly established ‘National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics’ (NACIN) training centre for Indian Revenue Services (IRS) personnel as world class, ultra-modern and international institute.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony of NACIN at Palasamudram in Sathya Sai district here on Tuesday, Minister Nirmala said that the premier training institute has won the recognition of World Customs Organisation. She said that this institute will also cater to the training requirements of South East Asian Countries revenue services personnel. She thanked the government in place in 2014 and the present government for extending full cooperation in establishing the institute as part of the special package under the AP Reorganization 2014 Act.

She said that the State government had allocated 500 odd acres for NACIN campus and also 10 more acres for the Central School campus. Besides water supply to the campus has been earmarked from the Hundri-Neeva project.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for blessing a backward district with a world class institution. He stated that the Union Finance Minister has made great effort by visiting the campus number of times and ensuring it’s early completion by providing finances and everything to complete the job.

Earlier, Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes (CBIT) chairman Dr KN Raghavan said the NACIN campus has been completed in a record 18 months. Capacity building, excellence and international collaboration are the buzz words which define the institute’s motto. The Royal Government of Bhutan also was inducted in the CBIT Board. He said that 50 per cent of the Government of India revenue comes from the stake holders of CBIT.