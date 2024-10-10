Nadendla finds PDS rice ready for smuggling in rice mill

Vijayawada : Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar inspected a rice mill godown near Nallajerla and noticed PDS rice bags with foreign labels. The officials suspect the PDS rice was stored in the godown for smuggling to foreign countries.

When the minister was returning to Vijayawada after inaugurating paddy purchasing centres at Kapavaram village in Kovvur mandal on Wednesday, he made a surprise check of Sri Venkatasatya rice mill near Nallajerla and noticed the illegally stored PDS rice. The minister inspected the rice bags with the help of mobile torch in the godown and directed the officials to conduct an enquiry into PDS rice.