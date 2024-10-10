Live
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
- First ask BJP chief to quit: Minister Kharge
Just In
Nadendla finds PDS rice ready for smuggling in rice mill
Highlights
Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar inspected a rice mill godown near Nallajerla and noticed PDS rice bags with foreign labels.
Vijayawada : Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar inspected a rice mill godown near Nallajerla and noticed PDS rice bags with foreign labels. The officials suspect the PDS rice was stored in the godown for smuggling to foreign countries.
When the minister was returning to Vijayawada after inaugurating paddy purchasing centres at Kapavaram village in Kovvur mandal on Wednesday, he made a surprise check of Sri Venkatasatya rice mill near Nallajerla and noticed the illegally stored PDS rice. The minister inspected the rice bags with the help of mobile torch in the godown and directed the officials to conduct an enquiry into PDS rice.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS