Nadendla Manohar slams AP govt. over arrest of Jana Sena leaders protesting for job recruitments

Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar was incensed over arrests of Jana Sena cadre who were protesting for the unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. He questioned how the government could arrest them when they are holding protests peacefully. He alleged that the YSRCP had ignored the promises of recruiting 2.5 lakh jobs made in the elections and had come to power.



Manohar was outraged that the police were obstructing Jana Sena's program of handing over a memorandum to the respective district employment authorities for the cause of unemployed youth in the state. Manohar said it was undemocratic to keep Jana Sena leaders and under house arrest since last night who are in support of the unemployed youth.

"In a democracy, submitting memorandum on issues are the right of citizens, and preventing this would certainly be a dictatorial trend, " Nadendla said. The Jana Sena leader said no matter how many hurdles government may create, the Jana Sena party will stand firm till justice is done to the unemployed, " Manohar said.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena leaders have submitted the memorandum at employment exchange offices on the recruitments to be carried out in the state on Tuesday.



