Nagababu urges cadre to be restraint despite provocative comments against Jana Sena
Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi's brother and Jana Sena Party leader Nagababu has urged supporters to exercise restraint in the face of potential provocative actions from the YCP. He stated that the YCP is likely to resort to such actions out of fear of defeat in the upcoming elections.
Nagababu called on the leaders and of the alliance to cooperate with the Election Commission and not respond to any provocations from the YCP during the counting of votes. He emphasized the importance of respecting democracy and staying united in the face of attempts to disrupt the electoral process.
Nagababu claimed that the YCP is on the brink of defeat and a coalition government is likely to be formed after the election results are announced. He emphasized the need for restraint and unity among supporters to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power.