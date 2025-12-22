‘Nagara Natya Sankirtana’ garners encouraging response

Visakhapatnam: Anarmy of 200 classical dancers, musicians and dance connoisseurs took part in the ‘Nagara Natya Sankirtana’, a unique cultural and spiritual initiative, hosted in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning. Featured by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy, the rally carried out from RK Beach Kalimata temple to Annamacharya statue, was dedicated to Indian Classical dance and music. All along the route, the participants rendered soulful sankirtnas and performed Classical dance. Classical dancers trained in Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam along with senior dance teachers paid tribute to great saint-poets and the rich heritage of Indian classical arts. The event was held as a prelude to the ‘International Traditional Dance Congress’ (ITDC-2026), scheduled from January 2 to 4 at Kalabharathi. The dance congress will feature performances, seminars, and workshops centred on preserving and propagating India’s classical dance and music traditions, with a special focus on the devotional compositions of saint-poets. Speaking on the occasion, founder-chairman of ITDC Vikram Kumar BR said that ‘Nagara Natya Sankirtana’ was conceived as a spiritual and artistic prelude to the ITDC-2026. Through dance and sankirtana, the organisers of the event rekindled public awareness about classical dance and music and encouraged the younger generation to embrace them with pride.

Founder chairman of Writer’s Academy V. V. Ramana Murthy remarked that the procession was not merely a cultural event but a prayer dedicated to performing arts. Certificates signed by Padma Shri awardees were presented to participating children, encouraging them to pursue classical dance and music with dedication and devotion.