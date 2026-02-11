Naidu resorting to diversion politics to hide failures: YSRCP

Anantapur: Former MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Anantapur district president Anantha Venkata Ramireddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in diversionary politics to cover up governance failures and unfulfilled election promises. Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP district office in Anantapur, Ramireddy said that despite serving four terms as Chief Minister, Naidu was today gripped by political insecurity.

He alleged that several assurances made during the elections, including monthly financial assistance to women and unemployment allowance, remained unimplemented even after 20 months in office.

He accused the TDP-led government of attempting to divert public attention by making baseless allegations ranging from spurious liquor to the Tirumala laddu issue.

He said claims of animal fat or chemical adulteration in laddu prasadam were proven false by NDRA and NDDB laboratory reports, yet false propaganda was continuing.

Ramireddy alleged that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and coalition leaders had hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees by politicising sacred prasadam. He said even after the SIT report cleared the allegations, attempts were being made to seek fresh inquiries to suit political narratives.

He further alleged that the government had failed on all fronts, incurred massive borrowings in 20 months, and was using religious sentiments as a shield to escape accountability.

He demanded that the Chief Minister admit his mistake, apologise to devotees, and focus on governance and delivery of promises.