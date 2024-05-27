Nagari constituency political activities intenssifies

Nagari: Betting on the victory in Nagari assembly seat is in full swing. With just eight days left for the counting, punters are getting excited. Starting from Rs.10 thousand to Rs.10 lakhs, they are betting. After the polling, the mandal level leaders who went on excursions are coming back and there are rumors that the betting is gaining momentum. Betting is going on with expectations that TDP will win the Nagari seat this time. After the polling pattern, punters are getting ready to lean towards TDP. Due to this, some leaders from Puttur, Nagari, Vadamalapeta and Vijayapuram mandals are sending a message to the YCP leaders saying that no matter what.

It seems that more than crores of rupees betting has already been done in the center of Nagari. Lakhs also changed hands in Puttur. But the YCP leaders are betting that their party will come back to power in the state and not on the Nagari seat. Besides this, the YCP leaders are also betting that they will get a majority in the booth. Punters say that they are taking a step back to bet on a victory in the Nagari seat as a whole. Apart from them, betting players from Pallipattu, Tiruthani and Tirupati are showing interest in the Nagari seat. Even across the state, punters are inquiring about who will win the Nagari Assembly seat. People in the know as well as local media representatives are calling and asking about the details of who will win.

Bullet.. Race

This time, TDP alliance candidate Amaranatha Reddy is posting 3,000 to 5,000 majority in every mandal on social media platform. While it was posted on social media that TDP will get the lead in Nernapalle panchayat, YCP challenged that it will not get majority. As a result, both sides bet on the majoritym

The TDP leader from Kongattam panchayat bet Rs 5 lakh that the NDA alliance will come to power this time, while the YCP leader from Nernapalle has bet that it will not. Elsewhere Amaranatha Reddy bet his bullet that he would win, YCP leader put his bullet to bet. It seems that more than Rs. 50 lakhs was betted in V. Kota mandal. Real estate traders in Gangavaram have bet lakhs of rupees that TDP will come to power this time. In this way, betting is going on in the constituency.