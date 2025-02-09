Nagarjunakonda captivates international Buddhist monks

Vijayawada : International Buddhist monks were thrilled to see the stunning architecture and sculptures at Nagarjunakonda known as Sriparvata-Vijayapuri, the capital city of Andhras during the Ikshwaku rule(3rd century CE), says Dr E Sivanagireddy, Buddhist expert and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

Dr Reddy on Saturday accompanied 105 Buddhist monks (17 from India and 88 from America , Sri Lanka, Combodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam) who came to participate in the First international Tipitaka Chanting programme organised jointly by Mahabodhi Buddhavihara, Secunderabad, and International Tripitaka Chanting Council in association with Telangana Tourism to Nagarjunakonda and briefed on the history of Buddhism in Nagarjunakonda valley with special reference to the Buddhist structures namely, stupas, chaityas, Viharas, Silamandapas, Stadium and Hariri temple.

Kamal Hasan, assistant superintending archaeologist and In-charge, Island Museum, explained the antiquities and sculptures with reference to Nagarjunakonda excavations conducted between 1954-60 as part of salvage archaeological operations.

The international Buddhist monks expressed their happiness on visiting world famous Buddhist site where Buddhism flourished with more than 30 Buddhist establishments and an international university where students from 14 countries had their education in all branches of knowledge.

Dr Reddy explained the features of the Buddhist architecture of the Mahastupa and Chaityagrihas and the mature phase of Amaravati school of Art seen on the sculptural panels depicted with the life events of Siddhartha Gautama , the Buddha, jataka tales, contemporary lifestyle and creative designs and patterns.

The monks felt the need of an interpretation centre and a preview theatre to present the story of Nagarjuna and history of Nagarjunakonda for the benefit of the visitors and appreciated Kamal Hasan of ASI for the well upkeep of the monuments.

Buddhavanam officials Dr Syamsundar Rao, Sasana and Dr Ravichandra participated in the programme, said Dr Sivanagi Reddy in a press release on Saturday.