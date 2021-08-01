Nagarjunasagar receives inflows of 5.3 lakh cusecs

Guntur: Floodwater discharge likely to increase from Nagarjunasagar reservoir within two days. At present officials are releasing 31,480 cusecs of floodwater to the downstream.

Floodwater discharge is likely to touch 3 lakh cusecs within two days. With the increase of inflows from Srisailam reservoir, water level at Nagarjunasagar reservoir is increasing.

According to officials sources, water level at the reservoir stood at 570.10 feet on Saturday. The capacity of the reservoir is 590 feet level. The reservoir is getting 5.3 lakh cusecs floodwater from the upstream.

At present 312.405 tmc feet water is available in the reservoir. Nagarjunasagar reservoir is expected to get filled within 24 hours. District Collector Vivek Yadav instructed the revenue officials to take all precautionary measures to face the flood threat.

Dachepalli, Achampet, Krosuru, Bellamkonda, Amaravati, Krosuru, Tadepalli, Tulluru, Kolluru, Kollipara, Bhattiprolu and Repalle mandals in the district face the flood threat. Gurazala revenue divisional officer J Parthasaradhi directed the fishermen not to venture into the river for fishing.

He alerted the revenue officials and instructed them to be vigilant. Ramapuram and Pondugula villages face flood threat. The revenue officials have taken steps to set up relocation camps to shift the families residing in the villages to safer places.

Meanwhile, Tenali Sub-Collector Dr Nidhi Meena alerted the revenue officials of Duggirala, Kolluru, Kollipara, Bhattiprolu and Repalle mandals and instructed them to be on the alert.

She directed the officials to shift the families residing in low-lying areas in the above mandals to safer places. She urged the families to move to safer places and cooperate with the revenue officials.