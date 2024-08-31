Nagavali flood banks cry for attention

Srikakulam: Flood banks construction project on either side of Nagavali river at flood-prone spots has been lagging for the last 18 years. In 2005 and 2006 during rainy season,Nagavali witnessed heavy floods. The then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy visited the flood-affected areas and assured to construct flood banks on either of the river at dangerous locations. Later, he laid foundation stone for the project and tenders were called for the works at that time.

But only 30 percent works were completed till 2019 and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after swearing in as CM, he directed to cancellationof all the projects whose works did not cross 30 per cent. As part of it, flood banks project also pre-closed. Later, the special constructions wing engineering officials identified vulnerable locations on either side of the river and forwarded the report to the government. But during YSRCP rule, higher officials of engineering wing posed several queries as a result of which project works have not taken off.

Again, after the TDP-led alliance came to power, Palakonda and Amadalavalasa MLAs Nimmaka Jayakrishna and Kuna Ravi Kumnar are concentrating on the flood banks.

On the basis of their suggestions, the special constructions division engineering officialsinitiated steps to identify vulnerable locations on either side of the river after receiving grievances and representations from the affected villagers.

“We are working on identifying the vulnerable spots on either side of the river,” executive engineer (for special constructions wing HanumanthuManmadha Rao told The Hans India.