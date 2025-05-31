Nageswara Rao appointed DIEO

Parvathipuram:Y Nageswara Rao has been appointed as the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) of Parvathipuram Manyam. In this regard, on Friday he met district Collector A Shyam Prasad, who instructed him to increase admissions in government junior colleges and minimise dropouts.

At present, Nageswara Rao is serving as the Principal of Komarada Government Junior College. He assumed full additional responsibilities as DIEO on Wednesday as per the orders of Director of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla.

Former DIEO Manjula Veena worked as the Principal of Govt junior college, Makkuva till date, and now Nageswara Rao took charge from her.

Speaking on the occasion, DIEO Nageswara Rao said that he would work towards implementing comprehensive educational programs keeping in mind the well-being of the students and would work committedly to further improve the standards of intermediate education in the district.