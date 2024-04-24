Nai Brahmins recognized in YCP government, Visakha west MLA candidate Adari Anand Kumar assures support

Visakhapatnam: The Nai Brahmin community in Visakhapatnam's Western Constituency has been recognized by the YCP government, according to MLA candidate Adari Anand Kumar. He stated that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has given significant attention to this caste, offering special positions in welfare committees and other government bodies.



Anand Kumar made these remarks during a meeting with the families of 92 ward Nai Brahmins at the NAD YCP office, organized by GVMC co-option members led by Behara Bhaskara Rao. He highlighted the support the community has received from the YCP government and urged them to vote for him as their MLA in the upcoming elections.

The MLA candidate assured the Nai Brahmin community that he would address their concerns and work towards solving issues related to education, healthcare, and local infrastructure. He also mentioned that he has already reported their problems with institutions like the railway and port to the Chief Minister.

Election observers SA Rahman and Pedada Ramani Kumari praised Anand Kumar for his dedication to public service and expressed confidence in his ability to represent the community effectively. Behara Bhaskara Rao, a GVMC co-option member, urged the community to support Anand Kumar and vote for him under the fan symbol.

The leaders of the Nai Brahmin community present at the meeting pledged their support to Anand Kumar and expressed.