Naidu alleges Sajjala's role

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who participated in the 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtrati programme at Anaparthi Devichowk centre on Friday night in defiance of police orders, stayed in Anaparthi mandal for the night. On Saturday morning, he visited the TDP workers who were injured in police lathi-charge and undergoing treatment in the hospital. He assured them that the party would support them in every possible way.

He said the party would take up legal fight against the illegal cases foisted on TDP supporters by the police. Later, speaking to the media, he appealed to the police to perform their duties following the law. He advised them not to resort to inappropriate and illegal activities even ordered by those in power. "The YSRCP is determined to murder democracy. The government is trying to stifle the voice of opposition as it realised that people are angry with Jagan Mohan Reddy rule," he said.

The TDP chief accused the government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of pressuring police to indulge in repression of opposition leaders and activists. He questioned why the rules and restrictions were imposed Anaparthi that were not applied in Jaggampeta and Peddapuram constituencies.

Former minister K S Jawahar and others, who were detained by police on Friday night kept at police station before being released, also accompanied him.

Afterward, he had a meeting with main leaders Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and others and discussed the procedures for the non-cooperation programme which was started in Anaparthi on Friday night. Non-cooperation movement is the right weapon to fight Jagan Mohan Reddy who is running the government violating all democratic norms and destroying systems, he said.

From Anaparthi, he directly reached Madhurapudi Airport in Rajahmundry and went to Hyderabad.