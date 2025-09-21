Naidu: AP govt keen on developing backward regions

Macherla: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his government’s commitment to developing backward regions on par with other areas in the state. He was speaking at the Palnadu-Macherla Prajavedika Sabha on Saturday.

Naidu said that in view of the district’s low per capita income, comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure balanced growth in Macherla and Gurazala.

Highlighting water supply as his priority, the Chief Minister announced that through the Jal Jeevan Mission, every household in the district will receive tap water within three years. He assured that the Varikepudisela Project, regarded as the lifeline of Palnadu, would be completed, providing irrigation to 1.25 lakh acres and drinking water to one lakh people. The project is designed to store 1.45 TMC in the first phase and 6.3 TMC in the second phase.

Calling the Polavaram Project a “boon for Andhra Pradesh”, Naidu criticised the previous government for halting its progress and causing structural damage to the diaphragm wall.

He said that under the NDA-led coalition, reconstruction has begun, and Polavaram will be completed by 2027 and dedicated to the nation.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed plans to link major rivers: Vamsadhara with Godavari, Krishna, and Penna, ensuring equitable water distribution. “We have already connected Godavari and Krishna. Soon, Godavari will be linked with Vamsadhara, followed by Penna,” he said. Effective water management, he added, has resulted in 94 per cent reservoir levels across the state this year.

Responding to farmers’ concerns, Naidu promised efforts to establish a Chilli Board in Palnadu. He cautioned farmers against excessive use of urea, comparing it to “steroids for soil”, which harm both crop quality and human health. “Today, with advanced testing and tracing systems, crops with chemical residues are being rejected in markets or purchased at lower prices,” he warned.

Towards infrastructure, Naidu announced Rs 50 crore for the Macherla Municipality and sanctioned a 100-bed hospital. The government is planning to set up 100-bed hospitals in every Assembly constituency, he pointed out. The Kaarampudi-Palnadu Veeraraadhana Utsavams will also be organised with government support, he said.

The Chief Minister underlined his vision of transforming every household into an entrepreneurial centre and recalled how the “Janmabhoomi” initiative (taken up in his previous tenure as CM) had inspired NRIs to return in large numbers. He said the P4 programme was launched with the mission of uplifting families living in poverty.