Naidu arrest unconstitutional, says LV Subramanyam

Vijayawada: Responding to the arrest of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in AP Skill Development case, ex-Chief Secretary of AP government LV Subramanyam said the CID investigation into the case was unconstitutional. “Investigating agencies do not have the authority to overrule the decision of the Cabinet regarding any proposal,” he said. If there are any mistakes in the implementation of the project, only the officers concerned will be held responsible, the first chief secretary in the YSRCP government said, adding that blaming the minister or the CM for this is unconstitutional.

