- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Naidu arrest unconstitutional, says LV Subramanyam
Vijayawada: Responding to the arrest of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in AP Skill Development case, ex-Chief Secretary of AP government LV Subramanyam said the CID investigation into the case was unconstitutional. “Investigating agencies do not have the authority to overrule the decision of the Cabinet regarding any proposal,” he said. If there are any mistakes in the implementation of the project, only the officers concerned will be held responsible, the first chief secretary in the YSRCP government said, adding that blaming the minister or the CM for this is unconstitutional.
