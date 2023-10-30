Naidu arrested by CID after securing evidence: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath reiterated on Sunday that TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu was sent to jail after he was caught with evidence in the skill development case.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said that Naidu had signed in 15 places on the skill development project and the details were disclosed by the YSRCP in the State Assembly.

Amarnath alleged that Naidu had transferred crores of rupees to his Jubilee Hills residence by creating shell companies.

Further, the Minister said that most of the Naidu’s 45-year political career was spent managing systems.

He said that there was no truth in Lokesh’s allegations that his father’s life is under threat. The Minister stated that Naidu was being treated in a better manner in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison than at his home.

Speaking about the YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’, the Minister mentioned that the Yatra was getting a very good response from the people. He came down heavily on the TDP leaders for spreading false campaign on the Bus Yatra.