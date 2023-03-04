Naidu attends Batchula funeral

Machilipatnam: Telugu Desam Party chief and Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated in the funeral of party senior leader and MLC Batchula Arjunudu in Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Friday. The last rites of the MLC were performed with full State honours.





Naidu arrived Machilipatnam and reached Batchula Arjunudu's house on Friday morning. Later, he paid floral tributes to the departed leader and draped party flag on the coffin. He consoled Batchula family members. Naidu was one of the pallbearers in the funeral procession of the MLC.





TDP State president Atchnnaidu, Krishna district president and former MP Konakalla Narayana, former Ministers Kollu Ravindra, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Ravi Venkateswara Rao, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Varla Ramaiah, Buddha Venkanna and other TDP leaders and public participated in the funeral.





MLC Batchula Arjunudu passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at hospital. He was admitted to hospital on January 28.



