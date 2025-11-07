Naidu bats for 100% real-time governance

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials at all levels to accelerate Andhra Pradesh’s transition to data-driven governance, leveraging technology for transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery.

Chairing a high-level conference on data-driven governance at the Secretariat, Naidu said that all departments must align their planning with long-term, medium-term, and short-term goals envisaged under the State’s Vision 2047 framework. Ministers, secretaries, heads of departments, district collectors, and superintendents of police joined the meeting, with district officials attending through video link.

Naidu announced that a quantum computing facility will begin operations in Amaravati from January, marking a major step in technology-led governance. He said that through the data lake initiative, information from all departments is being integrated to enable real-time analytics and predictive decision-making. The government is also expanding RTGS (Real Time Governance Society) centers across districts and developing AI-based systems to merge historical and real-time data. The Chief Minister emphasised that each constituency will have a task force led by a senior officer to monitor implementation of vision targets.

He urged departments to deliver 100 per cent online services, adopt DigiLocker, and minimise citizen visits to government offices.

Naidu cited disaster management during the recent cyclone as an example of successful use of technology and underscored the need to replicate similar data-led coordination in other sectors, including transport safety and endowment services.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to maintain high standards in grievance redressal, ensure accountability in service delivery, and enhance public perception of governance. “Only with quality, technology-driven administration can we raise Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP and per capita income and move decisively toward a knowledge economy,” he said.