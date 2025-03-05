Naidu casts Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029

Kuppam: Kuppam, represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the eighth consecutive term, is on the verge of a major infrastructural boost with the establishment of a new airport. The Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029 document highlights the project's strategic importance in strengthening Kuppam’s role within the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. The airport is expected to enhance economic growth, create jobs, and promote tourism while improving logistics for perishable goods.

The government has earmarked 1,500 acres for the project, with 500 acres secured during the TDP government’s previous term. Rs. 16.50 crore compensation was paid, and Naidu initiated groundwork in 2018. However, the YSRCP government later sidelined the project. Initially conceived as a cargo airstrip, the plan has evolved into a full-fledged domestic airport. Land acquisition for the remaining 1,000 acres will proceed in phases.

Situated 100 km from Bengaluru, 250 km from Chennai, 75 km from Hosur, and 180 km from Tirupati, the airport will enhance connectivity and attract investments. Industrial parks developed by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) stand to benefit significantly. The facility will streamline goods transportation, fostering industrial growth and positioning Kuppam as a key economic hub.

The airport is projected to create employment opportunities and encourage both domestic and international investments. Faster transportation will support tourism, benefiting local businesses and hospitality sectors. Additionally, the project aims for net-zero carbon emissions through energy-efficient materials, electric ground support equipment, waste management, and water conservation initiatives.

The airport master plan includes a state-of-the-art runway, apron area for medium- to large-sized aircraft, an advanced Air Traffic Control tower, administrative offices, hangars, and fuel stations. Passenger amenities will feature automated check-in services, while cargo infrastructure will handle up to 1 million metric tons annually, including temperature-controlled zones for perishables.

Furthermore, the airport will play a crucial role in disaster management, enabling rapid deployment of emergency relief supplies during natural calamities.

Despite its potential, the project faces hurdles, particularly in land acquisition. Public resistance and demands for fair compensation remain significant challenges. However, with the government’s renewed focus, Kuppam is set to emerge as a major infrastructural and economic hub in Andhra Pradesh.