Naidu cheated youth: YSRCP

Nellore: In response to the call given by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, several youths organised a rally, dubbed as ‘Yuvatha Poru’ in the city on Monday.

YSRCP Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy flagged off the rally at old ZP office, which concluded at the Collectorate. Later, the protesters staged a dharna in front of the collectorate, protesting against the government’s failure in implementing assurances given to the youth during 2024 electioneering.

YSRCP youth wing district president V Nagarjuna has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has deceived youth as he failed to implement his promise of providing unemployed dole of Rs 3,000 per month, providing five lakh jobs every year etc. He alleged that due to the failure of the government in paying amount to the colleges under fees reimbursement, college managements declined to issue certificates to students.

YSRCP youth wing State leader C Kishan alleged that youth’s future in the State is hanging in balance due to the failure of TDP-led coalition government in providing jobs. He warned of intensifying the stir across the State if the government fails to implement its promises. Later, they submitted a memorandum to DRP Baskar at his chamber.