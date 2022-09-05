Naidu condemns 'brutal' attack on Chennupati Gandhi

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday strongly condemned, what he called brutal attack, on TDP leader former corporator of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chennupati Gandhi by suspected YSRCP activists.

After visiting Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad, Naidu, in a press release, said that the TDP will stand by the family members of the former corporator.

Chennupati Gandhi, who sustained an injury to his right eye in the attack in Vijayawada on Sunday, has been shifted to the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

"The attack on the former corporator of the TDP is atrocious and a wicked act, resorted to by the YSRCP goondas. The State has never witnessed such barbaric acts," Naidu said.

As Chennupati Gandhi is an honest leader, he got elected thrice as corporator and he comes from a patriotic family. The TDP national president said that Vijayawada, which was once known for violence, was transformed into a peaceful city after he became the Chief Minister. But, after the YSRCP came to power in 2019, the city again started witnessing such violent activities, he lamented.

Naidu also took exception to the comments made by Vijayawada Police Commissioner on the attack on Gandhi. He asked how the Police Commissioner can make such a statement that the attack on Chennupati Gandhi was out of some emotion. "Will you react in the same manner if someone attacks you and damage your sight. It is nothing but indirectly supporting those indulged in the violence," Naidu said.

The police officer, who should file an attempt-to-murder case against the accused was indirectly supporting them, he alleged and suspected the attackers were receiving support from Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu warned the State government of serious consequences if such acts recur and said that the TDP will no longer tolerate such inhuman and undemocratic activities. The time is not too far when the people will revolt against the ruling dispensation, he said.

TDP Telangana State unit president Bakkina Narasimhulu, party's politburo members Ravula Chandra Sekhar Reddy, TD Janardhan and MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju were among those who accompanied Naidu to the hospital.