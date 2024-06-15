Naidu congratulates Pawan on becoming Dy CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

Naidu, who distributed portfolios among his Cabinet colleagues, congratulated Pawan Kalyan through a post on X.

Pawan Kalyan has been allocated portfolios of panchayat raj, rural development and rural water supply; environment, forest, science and technology.



Naidu, who took oath as the Chief Minister along with the Council of Ministers on June 12, congratulated all his cabinet colleagues.

“I congratulate all my colleagues in the Cabinet on being assigned their portfolios. Together, we have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and usher in an era of People’s Governance. I’m confident that you shall strive to deliver on our people’s expectations as Ministers. My best wishes to you all as you embark on this journey of service and devotion,” he said.

Reacting to the tweet in kind, Pawan Kalyan expressed thanks to the ‘heartfelt wishes’ of Naidu. He tweeted, “Hon. Chief Minister Sri @ncbn garu, thank you for your heartfelt wishes. It’s indeed a privilege to serve alongside you and our esteemed colleagues in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. Together, with the guidance of NDA leadership and the collective efforts of our cabinet, we will strive to achieve progress, prosperity, and inclusive development for all sections of society. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and look forward to collaborating closely with you in realizing our vision for a vibrant and prosperous Andhra Pradesh. Jai Hind!”

Pawan Kalyan is one among the three ministers from his party in the 25-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministry.