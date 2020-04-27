Naidu demands Govt to provide transportation to kidney patients

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu appealed the Government to provide necessary transportation facilities for immediate medical care to all those patients of life-threatening diseases like kidney ailment.

In a letter addressed to Special Chief Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Naidu said that COVID19 spread across the State and it had put people's lives in jeopardy. Due to virus-induced lockdown, people with health problems other than virus infections are being ignored. The undue delay in announcing the test results of COVID samples is hindering people from accessing overall health services, he explained.

Naidu said that kidney patients at Uddanam region are suffering as the Dialysis Centres are insisting on COVID screening for dialysis patients also. Hence, kidney patients were giving samples for COVID screening, but the results are not given even after 10 days. This unavoidable delay is putting the lives of kidney patients in danger as they are unable to access dialysis as per the scheduled treatment, he said.

On the other hand, in a statement, Naidu accused the Government of depriving livelihoods of over 400 toddy tappers by felling palm trees at Nemam village in Kakinada rural mandal.

He said that over 1,500 palm trees and 500 date palms were felled by the officials with the help of JCBs yesterday night. This was done overnight without informing the families who depend on the trees for their day to day living.

Stating that each palm tree provides livelihood support for three generations of toddy tappers, Naidu demanded the Government to order an investigation in the felling of the trees and take action against the culprits.