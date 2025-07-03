Naidu envisions major development plan for Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor district): ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday unveiled a broad development plan for Kuppam, promising sweeping changes across healthcare, infrastructure, livelihoods, and governance. Speaking at a public meeting, he said Kuppam would soon stand as a model constituency for the entire state.

Naidu announced that 10,393 ‘golden families’ in Kuppam have been identified under the State’s P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme. Each family will be linked with a mentor to support their progress. He also said that grievances and issues in the constituency would be addressed through the newly launched ‘Jananayakudu’ portal.

On the healthcare front, Naidu shared that digital health records are being developed for Kuppam residents, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Tata Trusts. “This pilot project is aimed at improving people’s health and will later be expanded across the district and state,” he said.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, 130 electric autos are now collecting wet and dry waste across Kuppam. Naidu said the constituency has become the first in the state to adopt such a model of sustainable waste management.

Infrastructure development was another key highlight. Naidu announced plans to upgrade Kuppam railway station and improve connectivity to Chennai and Bengaluru. He also promised a four-lane road between Palamaner and Krishnagiri, and a parallel route from Kuppam to Hosur. “Kuppam is fast emerging as a central hub connecting key cities. A spectacular transformation is coming,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the distribution of 3,775 additional pensions in Kuppam, reiterating the government’s commitment to cover all eligible beneficiaries. He stressed the need to promote entrepreneurship through the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ scheme. He criticised the previous government over irregularities in land dealings, vowing to put an end to encroachments and disputes.

For cultural revival and spiritual development, Naidu announced the sanction of Rs 50 crore for the renovation and development of temples across Kuppam. “We have already built Gokulam sheds and distributed cows to every household. These cows are now becoming a source of steady income. In the near future, Kuppam will produce 10 lakh litres of milk,” he said. Plans are also underway to develop Kuppam as a tourist destination and a horticulture hub, creating job opportunities for local youth. “With all these efforts, Kuppam will lead the way in development,” Naidu declared. He released a mega cheque of Rs.14.59 cr towards annual NTR Bharosa pension amount for 3041 new beneficiaries.