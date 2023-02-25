Naidu exudes confidence of returning to power

Eluru: Former Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that the party meeting in Eluru will be a stepping stone towards changing the history of the State. Addressing party leaders of zone-2 here on Friday, he felt that TDP will return to power if the party activists take it seriously. No party in the State is strong enough to defeat the TDP, he remarked. Naidu observed, "Till now we have been waging a political war. But now we are fighting with a strange animal." These 'YSRCP psychos' do not have minimum

common sense, he criticised. Maintaining that the entire State has been following the developments in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, he said that if one searches in Google about 'who killed Babai (uncle)', the immediate response will be 'Abbai killed Babai'. The entire facts came to light only when Sunitha, Viveka's daughter, demanded for an inquiry, Naidu said. He recalled that Viveka was killed in such an inhuman way, but they tried to blame me for the murder.

Stating that the party activists are his strength, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that TDP will return power whenever elections are held. Observing that every vote is very crucial in the coming polls, he told the party activists to ensure that there are no bogus votes in their respective areas.

The anti-incumbency is growing by the day and the recent survey conducted by an agency on his request revealed astonishing facts that the YSRCP may not get even deposits in majority of Assembly segments, he noted.



