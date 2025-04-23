Naidu meets Union ministers, seeks Central aid for key projects

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met four union ministers in New Delhi and discussed various state-related projects and central schemes.

After concluding his foreign tour, the Chief Minister arrived in Delhi on Monday night and met the ministers to deliberate on multiple matters.

The Chief Minister met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, and discussed allocation of central funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Expressing the State’s intention to extensively implement this central scheme, Naidu emphasised the need for timely release of funds. He also briefed Patil about the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla link project, which aims to make Andhra Pradesh drought-free, and sought support for the same. He outlined the benefits of the project and explained its significance.

Additionally, discussions were held on the Atal Bhujal Yojana program, during which the Chief Minister reportedly highlighted the State government’s initiatives to improve groundwater levels and sought central funding for the program. Later, Naidu met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and discussed establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool. He urged the Centre to initiate the necessary procedures and extend cooperation towards this. Subsequently, the Chief Minister met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and discussed challenges faced by the aqua sector in Andhra Pradesh due to the US tariffs.

He pointed out that the 26 per cent tariff imposed on Indian seafood has severely impacted the State’s aqua industry. Naidu urged Goyal to engage in dialogue with the US to safeguard the interests of aqua farmers and suggested short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to address the issue. Finally, the Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of several key initiatives undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government. Naidu was accompanied by union ministers Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MPs from the State.