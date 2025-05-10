Live
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
- Action against those spreading fake news, top cop Dayanand warns
- Guv urged to hand over Suhas Shetty murder case to NIA
Naidu misleading public due to govt failures: YSRCP
YSRCP State coordinator and PAC Convener Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the coalition government in the State is systematically creating ‘organised terrorism’.
Guntur: YSRCP State coordinator and PAC Convener Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the coalition government in the State is systematically creating ‘organised terrorism’.
He addressed the media after attending questioning by police at the CID office in Guntur city on Friday along with YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge in connection with the attack on the TDP State party office in Mangalagiri on October 19, 2021.
Stating that the government, unable to implement election promises due to incompetent governance, is resorting to diversion politics to deflect public attention. He called it Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s foolishness to think he can intimidate YSRCP by filing false cases under the so-called ‘Red Book Constitution’.
Regarding the allegations in the case of the attack on the TDP office, he said, he came to the CID office as a responsible citizen to cooperate with the police investigation. He said, “At the time of the alleged attack, I was campaigning for the by-elections, which I had already clarified during a previous inquiry. Today, when asked again during the inquiry, I reiterated the same. The related evidence was already submitted to the police earlier. When asked if the incident happened as per my instructions, I said that when TDP leader Pattabhi made derogatory remarks against Jagan, who enjoys the admiration of crores of people and was the Chief Minister at the time, it caused great anguish and anger. When someone speaks in such an offensive manner, it pained me to think if this is what politics is about. However, we have never believed that counter-attacks are the solution to attacks. In public life, every word must be spoken with caution. When unforeseen incidents occur, both sides must exercise restraint.”