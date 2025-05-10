Naidu misleading public due to govt failures: YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP State coordinator and PAC Convener Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the coalition government in the State is systematically creating ‘organised terrorism’.

He addressed the media after attending questioning by police at the CID office in Guntur city on Friday along with YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge in connection with the attack on the TDP State party office in Mangalagiri on October 19, 2021.

Stating that the government, unable to implement election promises due to incompetent governance, is resorting to diversion politics to deflect public attention. He called it Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s foolishness to think he can intimidate YSRCP by filing false cases under the so-called ‘Red Book Constitution’.

Regarding the allegations in the case of the attack on the TDP office, he said, he came to the CID office as a responsible citizen to cooperate with the police investigation. He said, “At the time of the alleged attack, I was campaigning for the by-elections, which I had already clarified during a previous inquiry. Today, when asked again during the inquiry, I reiterated the same. The related evidence was already submitted to the police earlier. When asked if the incident happened as per my instructions, I said that when TDP leader Pattabhi made derogatory remarks against Jagan, who enjoys the admiration of crores of people and was the Chief Minister at the time, it caused great anguish and anger. When someone speaks in such an offensive manner, it pained me to think if this is what politics is about. However, we have never believed that counter-attacks are the solution to attacks. In public life, every word must be spoken with caution. When unforeseen incidents occur, both sides must exercise restraint.”