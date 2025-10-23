Naidu positions AP as tech, green energy hub

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday launched a three-day investment outreach to the United Arab Emirates, seeking to attract capital and showcase Andhra Pradesh as a viable destination for investments in technology, green energy, and industrial infrastructure. The visit is a part of state’s larger preparations for the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam during November 14–15.

Naidu was welcomed at the Dubai International Airport by members of the Telugu diaspora, including entrepreneurs and professionals. He subsequently met A Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India, and Satish Sivan, Consul General of India, Dubai, to discuss strategic and commercial ties.

India-UAE trade and technology relations have strengthened considerably, with bilateral trade rising roughly 50 per cent in the past three years, according to Sivan. He highlighted the UAE’s focus on non-oil sectors, including technology, education, and renewable energy, while pointing to India as a key partner in its diversification strategy.

Amarnath noted that the UAE has invested USD 23 billion in India, achieving 50 per cent returns within three years, and expressed keen interest in expanding investments in education, healthcare, green energy, and food parks.

Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, citing the state’s focus on AI, data centers, quantum technologies, and green energy projects. He highlighted Google’s proposed AI data centre in Visakhapatnam as a benchmark for investor confidence and identified opportunities across food processing, tourism, and real estate.

During the visit, Naidu met Sharafuddin Sharaf, vice-chairman of Sharaf Group and founder of Sharaf DG, to discuss investment prospects in logistics infrastructure. The Sharaf Group, which operates multiple logistics parks across India, expressed interest in establishing state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing facilities in Andhra Pradesh through its subsidiary Hind Terminals Pvt. Ltd. The group requested the state government to identify areas with rail and port connectivity to optimize cargo movement.

Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s extensive ports and national highways, emphasizing the state’s goal to reduce logistics costs from 14 per cent to 8–9 per cent. He added that the government is open to policy adjustments to facilitate industrial investment and invited Sharaf Group to attend the Investors’ Conference in Visakhapatnam next month.

Naidu held discussions also with Ravi Menon, chairman of the Sobha Realty Group, regarding the development of Amaravati as a world-class capital city. Menon pledged Rs 100 crore for a world-class library and expressed interest in broader real estate, hospitality, and tourism projects.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers B C Janardhana Reddy, T G Bharath, and senior officials throughout the visit.