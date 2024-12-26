Naidu presents wishlist to Centre

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who came to Delhi to participate in the meeting of the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at BJP president J P Nadda's residence on Wednesday on the occasion of birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Naidu, who had a one-hour long meeting with the Prime Minister, is learnt to have invited him to lay foundation stone for the railway zone project in Visakhapatnam on January 8 along with other developmental projects taken up by the central government.

He also submitted a report on the works taken up for construction of Amaravati capital city since the NDA alliance government had come to power. He also urged the PM to release Rs 15,000 crore announced in the interim budget by the Centre. Naidu apprised the PM about the progress of Polavaram project works.

Naidu is also said to have explained the requirements of the state and urged the PM to see that they are incorporated in the Union Budget which would be presented on February 1. He assured state share in various central projects.

Later, Naidu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The issue of various cases of irregularities against IPS and some IIS officials against whom the ACB and vigilance were probing also figured during the meeting. These officials may have to give an explanation to the DoPT soon on the charges against them.

The Chief Minister during his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a wish list and urged her to consider so that necessary announcements can be made in the Union Budget. He also discussed the modalities of the ADB and World Bank loan which have been sanctioned.