Naidu promises to fulfil aspirations of Kanigiri people

Kanigiri: The Telugu Desam Party is conducting a public meeting in every parliamentary constituency as a preparatory meeting for the elections. As many as one lakh people, supporters of the TDP and JSP participated in the public meeting Raa… Kadaliraa.., held at the Veligonda Project Sadhana Pranganam in Kanigiri on :Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ongole parliament district president for TDP Dr Nukasani Balaji said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy changed his word over Amaravati as capital, and started his destructive and cruel rule by demolishing the Prajavedika. He urged public to vote for TDP and JSP candidates for the welfare of poor.

The Jana Sena Party Ongole parliament district president Shaik Reyaz advised public to end the drama of Balineni and YV Subbareddy and vote for TDP and JSP to win all 12 seats in the erstwhile district.

The Kanigiri TDP in-charge Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy said that people in the western area of the district believed all the assurances given by YSRCP. The YSRCP further deceived the locals in the name of safe drinking water through tap connections, completion of the Nadikudi- Srikalahasti Railway Line, establishment of industries at the National Infrastructure and Manufacturing Zone, etc.,

He requested Chandrababu Naidu to fulfil dreams of the locals along with constructing the IIIT at Kanigiri and carving out Markapuram district from Prakasam district. Chandrababu Naidu assured public of Kanigiri that the TDP and JSP government will take the responsibility of the development of Western taluks of the Prakasam district, and fulfil all demands of the locals as promised by Dr Ugra.