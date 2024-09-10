Naidu resorting to diversion politics to cover up his failures: Kakani

Nellore: The Budameru flood incident took a political turn with both the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRCP accusing each other for the human and property loss during the recent floods.

The TDP accused that indiscriminate digging of sand, gravel, mining and illegal occupations are causing floods, while YSRCP blamed that the government’s failure in analysing the intensity of the floods led to the tragedy.

During a press meet held at party district office here on Monday, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy demanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to answer as to why he (Naidu) failed to implement ‘Flood Cushion’ procedure even after irrigation officials alerted the government over the intensity of the situation that Krishna river is filled to dangerous levels with 11 lakh cusecs of inflows registered in Prakasam barrage. Kakani recalled that 60 years ago, as many as 10 people died due to the floods to Budameru stream.

The YSRCP leader questioned, why CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for his credibility in implementing real time governance, failed to analyse the severity of the situation even after he was aware of flash floods happening to Budameru stream.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that there was a conspiracy behind five boats hitting Prakasam Barrage, the former Minister claimed that his party is in no way connected with that incident, adding that the CM was trying to diver the issue to coverup his government’s failure in rescuing people during floods.

Kakani criticised that CM Naidu fled from his residence constructed on ‘Karakatta’ afraid of dying during flash floods to Budameru stream. Now the CM has turned the Collectorate as the rehabilitation centre and blaming the previous YSRCP government to draw public sympathy, he added.