Son arrested for brutally murdering parents in Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru, In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the city, a 33-year-old man allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside their apartment at Vignan Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Rohan Bhat, has been arrested by HAL Police and is being questioned to ascertain the exact motive behind the brutal crime.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Captain of the Indian Navy, and his wife Dr. Shyamala Bhat (55), a well-known dental surgeon. The couple was residing with their son Rohan at Adarsh Vista Apartment in Vignan Nagar.

According to police, the incident came to light after neighbours reported a commotion from the flat. Preliminary investigation suggests that a heated argument broke out between Rohan and his parents over an undisclosed family matter. In a fit of rage, Rohan allegedly attacked both of them with a kitchen knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the accused himself reportedly alerted neighbours and arranged for the couple to be rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite medical efforts, both Naveen Chandra Bhat and Dr. Shyamala succumbed to their injuries shortly after admission.

Police officials said the exact reason behind the violent outburst is still unclear. “We are interrogating the accused to understand what triggered such an extreme act. Prima facie, it appears to be the result of a family dispute, but further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The couple’s daughter, who is settled in the United States, has been informed about the tragedy and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted only after her arrival, officials said. The bodies of the deceased are currently kept at the Bowring Hospital mortuary.

Neighbours described the Bhats as a respectable and well-educated family. “They were very quiet and dignified people. No one imagined such a terrible thing could happen in their home,” said a resident of the apartment complex.

HAL Police have registered a case of murder against Rohan Bhat under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigators are also examining whether the accused was undergoing any mental stress or had prior disputes with his parents.

Forensic teams visited the crime scene and collected evidence, including the weapon used in the attack. CCTV footage from the apartment premises is also being scrutinised to piece together the sequence of events.

The double murder has left the local community in deep shock and disbelief. Authorities have assured that a thorough and impartial investigation will be carried out to uncover all aspects of the case.