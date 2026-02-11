Naidu reviews Srisailam temple rush

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the increasing rush of devotees at major Siva temples, including the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, and ordered strict measures to manage crowds ahead of Sivaratri.

The Chief Minister conducted the review from New Delhi with ministers, the chief secretary, the director general of police, and senior officials. He assessed the arrangements in place during the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations and reviewed crowd movement, security, and facilities for devotees.

Naidu directed officials to step up measures in view of the expected surge in pilgrim numbers in the coming days. He asked endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and home minister Anitha to closely monitor the situation and ensure smooth coordination with district authorities.

Emphasising devotee convenience, the Chief Minister ordered that pilgrims, especially those travelling from distant regions, should be able to complete darshan quickly and secure accommodation without hardship.

He issued clear instructions that no official or individual should act in a manner that inconveniences or disrespects devotees, particularly those observing Deeksha and wearing mala.

With footfall rising steadily, Naidu directed officials to prepare a comprehensive crowd management plan.

He also instructed chief secretary K Vijayanand to ensure all departments work in close coordination during Shivaratri to prevent lapses and ensure devotee safety.