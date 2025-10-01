Naidu showcases AP as global investment hub

New Delhi: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday presented Andhra Pradesh as a global investment hotspot at an industrial meeting in New Delhi. He highlighted his government’s plans to create two million jobs, develop 40,000 acres of industrial land and build world-class infrastructure across ports, logistics and smart cities.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser for the 30th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit, Naidu invited global investors to join the state’s growth journey. He emphasized ease of doing business, seamless project execution, and sector-specific opportunities. The CII’s 30th Partnership Summit is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Citing the investment summit theme, “Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the New Geoeconomic Order,” Naidu outlined AP’s strategic strengths: a 1,000-km coastline, industrial corridors, advanced logistics, and plug-and-play smart cities. He listed out high-potential sectors including IT, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, space and drone technology, renewable energy, agri-processing, and logistics.

Naidu also highlighted major projects such as the Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, BPCL’s Rs 1 lakh crore chemicals investment, and a new Greenfield steel plant.

On renewable energy, the CM said Andhra Pradesh is aiming at generating 160 GW toward India’s national goal of 500 GW by 2030. The focus will be on solar, wind, pumped hydro, and green hydrogen, with an objective to make the state India’s renewable energy capital, he said.

Naidu also emphasized water security and urban planning, including linking the Godavari and Krishna rivers to Amaravati and developing green, technology-driven smart cities.

The Chief Minister stressed inclusive growth through public-private-people (P3/P4) partnerships, advanced food processing, and sustainable tourism, healthcare, and education services. He cited Andhra Pradesh’s innovation track record, including telecom deregulation, 4G/5G rollout, semiconductor initiatives, quantum computing by 2026, and UPI digital payments.

Naidu also outlined Andhra Pradesh’s Vision 2047, aiming for a $2.4 trillion economy. The plan focuses on industrial diversification, high-quality infrastructure, technology adoption, and global partnerships. According to him, the Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam will host seven sessions on trade, industry, sustainability, inclusivity, growth, and innovation, providing a platform for investors, policymakers, and experts to network and collaborate. “The 30th CII Partnership Summit is not just about investment, it is about knowledge sharing, global collaboration, and shaping a better tomorrow,” Naidu said. He invited the international community to experience Andhra Pradesh’s investment ecosystem firsthand. Hosting the summit for the seventh time, Naidu reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s position as a gateway for next-generation investment, innovation, and sustainable growth, setting the stage for transformative global partnerships.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal praised Naidu’s leadership. He called the Chief Minister a pioneer in technology-driven governance and industrial facilitation. Goyal also highlighted India’s guiding principles of Atmanirbhar (self-reliance), Atma Vishwas (self-confidence), and Atma Raksha (citizen protection) as central to economic resilience. CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee welcomed the gathering.