Naidu strongly condemns murder of TDP activist at Nidjur

Mangalagiri: TDP national President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for working with an 'ulterior agenda to eliminate' the TDP activists for questioning the unchecked corruption under the current regime.

Naidu strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of TDP activist Srinivasulu at Nidjur in the Kurnool district. How could he be murdered just for not extending support in the local body elections?

Murderous attacks were continuing on the backward classes since they were continuing their unfailing support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Naidu said.

In a statement here, the TDP chief deplored that in the past two years of the Jagan Reddy rule, false cases were filed against the TDP leaders for questioning the illegal activities and large-scale corruption of the ruling party leaders. The police were making arrests of TDP leaders based on false cases.

On the other hand, the TDP activists were being targeted and eliminated for objecting to the YSRCP leaders' corruption in the villages.

Naidu expressed concern that the State has turned into a hub of violence and political murders.

While the people were suffering a lot because of the coronavirus infections, the Chief Minister was instigating and encouraging his party leaders to perpetrate vendetta politics.

The TDP chief asserted that the TDP would stand by the family members of Srinivasulu in this hour of loss and pain.

The YSRCP would bite the dust in future if it did not learn lessons to stop the ongoing violence and vengeance politics, he said.