Naidu to introduce 'Kutumba Sadhikara Saradhulu'

Peddapuram(Kakinada district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that people of all sections are subjected to untold suffering and hardship under the 'Psycho' CM's rule and people have decided to send him home in the coming elections. Addressing a party meeting at Jaggampeta in Kakinada district on Thursday, Chandrababu stated that he will create a new system 'Kutumba Sadhikara Saradhulu' and each Sadhikara Saradhi will be assigned a cluster of 30 families. He informed that hereafter the party section in-charge personnel are called as Sadhikara Saradhulu.

The TDP chief pointed out that under the rule of Jagan, farmers are unhappy as the government failed to provide minimum price for their agricultural produce and threw them into debts. Even aqua farmers are dissatisfied as the State government is not paying any attention to their woes and problems. He claimed that during the TD regime, aqua farmers registered a 30 per cent growth and they could export their products to different foreign countries. Naidu criticised that there are no developmental works in any panchayats in the State as the State government swallowed all the funds meant for the development of Panchayat through sarpanches. Later, Chandrababu Naidu conducted a roadshow from Jaggampeta to Peddapuram. Addressing the public, he alleged that the prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel have soared up during Jagan' rule, adding that Andhra Pradesh tops in the prices of essential commodities. But during the TDP regime despite a low budget the prices remained stable and were not increased, he reminded.

Reminding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement that sand would be made available free of cost, Naidu commented that now the sand price is equals with that of gold in the State. He doubted whether sand would be available in Godavari region. Under Jagan's rule, only cheap illicit liquor is available in the name of J – brand in the State, he added. Due to cheap and illicit liquor, the health of common people is adversely affected and many of them are getting hospitalised, he pointed out.