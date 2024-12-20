Naidu to participate in Semi Christmas celebrations

Vijayawada : The Semi Christmas celebrations would be conducted under the aegis of the state government here on December 23 in which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate, informed NTR district collector Lakshmisha.

The district collector along with Chief Minister’s programme coordinator Venkatesh, Minority welfare commissioner Ch Sridhar, Christian Corporation MD Rajasekhar visited the A+ convention here on Thursday to oversee the preparations for the grand event.

Lakshmisha said that the fathers of RCM, CSI, Baptist, Bishop Lutheran and Independent Church will participate in the celebrations.

Collector said that the church fathers and other religious heads should follow the dress code and instructed the officials to decorate the Christmas tree with stars.

The ministers, Members of Parliament, MLCs and MLAs, will be provided seating arrange-ments as per the protocol. Passes would be issued to the invitees along with invitation cards to participate in the High Tea along with the Chief Minister.

Religious heads Swamidas, district minority welfare officer Abdul Rabbani, coordinator Iqbal Saheb, MRO RCC Rohini and others participated.