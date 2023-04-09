Naidu to tour Krishna, Eluru districts from April 12 to 14

Vijayawada: As part of the Statewide 'Idemi Kharma' programme, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will tour three days in Krishna and Eluru districts from April 12 to 14.

Naidu will address public meetings and participate in road shows. The TDP leaders of the two districts began preparations for conducting the public meetings which have been receiving good response at different places in the State.

The TDP leaders are also very cautious on holding the road shows and trying to take all steps to prevent incidents like stampede. As part of the three-day prgramme, Naidu will start the tour from Tidco houses in Machilipatnam on April 12.

He will conduct a road show in Machilipatnam and address a public meeting at Hindu College in the evening.

The organisers are making elaborate arrangements to check untoward incidents. Naidu will have night halt at Nimmakuru and on the next day he will participate in the birth centenary celebrations of late NTR in the village, which is the native place of the TDP founder and former Chief Minister.

Subsequently, he will address the party leaders meeting in the afternoon and later participate in a road show at Gudivada. He will address a public meeting in Gudivada in the evening. Later, he will stay in Gudivada overnight.

The next day he will participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar and he will conduct a meeting with the church pastors. A get-together will be organised at VKR college auditorium in Gudivada at 9 am.

Later, he will tour Nuzvid where he will address a public meeting in the evening.

The TDP leaders of Krishna and Eluru districts are working in coordination for the smooth conduct of the road shows and public meetings. Keeping in view, the incidents that took place in Nellore and Guntur districts, the TDP leaders are very cautious and taking precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

Political parties in the State are gearing up for the Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in another 11 months.

The TDP chief has been holding meetings across the State and highlighting the failures of the YSRCP regime and trying to corner the government.