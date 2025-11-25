Naidu turning AP into ‘Adani Pradesh’, accuses CPM

Tirupati: CPM State secretary Penumalli Madhu strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for focusing excessively on privatisation. He accused the CM of ignoring public concerns and turning the State into ‘Adani Pradesh’ by giving major public projects and services to private companies.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Madhu alleged that the government handed over the development of Amaravati city to private firms at a cost of Rs 66,350 crore. He also said that public services like roads, drinking water, sanitation, and electricity are being given to private companies, which is harming the State. Madhu blamed the government for stopping fee reimbursement scheme worth Rs 6,400 crore, which led to the closure of 60 degree colleges, affecting 14 lakh students from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities. He questioned the government promise to restart this scheme and criticised actions against schools asking for their dues.

He highlighted health issues, stating that Rs 3,000 crore are pending for Aarogyasri health scheme, causing hospitals to limit treatment for many diseases.

Regarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the CPM leader criticised the government for supporting its closure and favoring private companies to set up new industries instead. He said workers were wrongly insulted and called corrupt. He accused Naidu and Pawan Kalyan of working with BJP, damaging State’s interests. He said left parties remain the only real alternative to BJP.

Madhu raised safety concerns at Tirupati railway station, where ongoing construction and crowd management issues create risks of stampedes. He said he will write to Central and State governments urging immediate action.