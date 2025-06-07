Naidu unveils vision to transform Vizag into ‘New Mumbai’ by 2032

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Visakhapatnam into a new Mumbai over the next seven years. He directed officials to develop the 'Visakha Economic Region' as AP's primary growth engine, aiming for a staggering $120 billion economy from this region by 2032.

The proposed economic region encompasses eight districts, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), and Manyam. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to launch projects that will significantly boost economic activity across these eight districts, which spread across 36,000 square kilometers and are home to 15.5 million people. Currently, this region’s GDP stands at nearly $49 billion. According to the Chief Minister, this region alone can generate 20 to 24 lakh jobs by 2032, making it vital for the state's future prosperity.

During a review meeting on Friday with NITI Aayog officials, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive development strategy for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. His proposal focused on six ports, seven manufacturing nodes, 17 major agricultural zones, six service hubs and 12 tourism hubs.

The NITI Aayog officials presented a detailed plan, focusing on seven key growth drivers for the region: ports, IT, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, urban development, and infrastructure.

A total of 41 crucial projects are slated for prioritised implementation. "We will develop beach roads from Mulapeta to Visakhapatnam and from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada, connecting them to national highways. Our coast is a true treasure. We must fully leverage its potential," the Chief Minister said, adding that his government accorded industry status to tourism and rolled out a highly investor-friendly policy.

On future workforce needs, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of continuous skill training for youth. He also revealed plans to provide work-from-home opportunities to 20 lakh people.

For the IT sector, Naidu set a target of creating 4-5 lakh jobs over the next seven years, with a strong emphasis on establishing data centers, startups, and innovation hubs. He further said Andhra Pradesh is prioritising the development of solar, wind, pumped hydro, battery storage, and green hydrogen as part of its energy strategy. The CM highlighted the state's abundant natural resources to support this vision and urged NITI Aayog to extend its support in bringing it to fruition. Later, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Andhra government, NITI Aayog, and the ISEG Foundation for the State Energy Transition Roadmap.

The current installed power generation capacity in the state is 27.3 GW. Electricity demand in the state rose from 55.6 BU (billion units) in 2019 to 69.7 BU in 2025 while industrial demand grew by 4.8 percent and household demand by 5.1 per cent. Power demand is projected to rise from 88.6 BU next year to 163.9 BU by 2035.