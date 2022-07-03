Naidu urges Alluri statue in Parliament

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, urging them to install the statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju on the Parliament premises.

Referring to Alluri, Naidu said his life and struggles were an inspiration to the people of the nation and hence, richly deserved to be recognised by the Parliament. It would be apt to install the statue when his 125th birth anniversary was being celebrated, he stated.

It may be recalled that the Centre has invited the TDP to send its representative to the commemorative meeting in Andhra Pradesh which will be attended by the Prime Minister. The TDP has designated the State President, K Atchannaidu, for the job. Union minister for tourism, is said to have spoken to Naidu and personally conveyed the message apart from writing a letter to this effect.