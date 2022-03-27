Naidu urges Centre for a flyover at Veleru

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari to sanction a flyover with underpass at Veleru crossing in Krishna district.

In a letter to Gadkari here, Naidu said farmers, students and general public of over a half-a-dozen villages were unable to access the National Highway (NH-16). To resolve their problem, a flyover with an underpass should be constructed on NH-16 at Veleru crossing in Bapulapadu mandal, he said. The TDP chief said at Veleru crossing, there was a temple on one side of NH-16 and a church on the other side. Also, a zilla parishad high school was located close by.

As a result, the people of Veleru, Remalle, Singannagudem, Mallavalli, Kotha Malavalli, Vattigudipadu and Ananthasagaram villages were finding it difficult to access NH-16. Naidu said that an underpass should be built at Veleru crossing so as to enable people of Bapulapadu and Agiripalli mandals to access NH-16 easily. The Hanuman Junction Journalists Welfare Society had made a representation for the same, he pointed out.

The TDP chief told Gadkari that NH-16 had become a lifeline for coastal Andhra connecting two ends of the state and beyond. Traffic problem was eased to some extent after the Union road transport ministry constructed Hanuman Junction bypass road in Bapulapadu mandal.