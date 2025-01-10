Naidu visits tragedy site

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of Wednesday’s tragic stampede at Bairagipatteda in Tirupati to inspect the arrangements and speak to the officials about the lapses that led to the disaster killing six people. The incident occurred as devotees rushed to Sri Padmavathi Municipal Park to obtain Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens.

Naidu expressed his anger and disappointment at Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) EO J Syamala Rao, District Collector S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu and JEO (Health & Education) M Gowthami during the visit. Most of the time, the officials had no replies to the pointed questions by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also grilled the officials on the response after the stampede. He questioned the availability and timing of ambulances, noting delays in their arrival. “Were there written do’s and don’ts? Were they followed them or not. If not, why they did not follow the do’s and don’ts? Were clear instructions given to the officials on duty?” he asked. When the Executive Officer mentioned that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was stationed at the site, Naidu demanded documented proof of the appointment.

Officials claimed that the stampede began when a gate was opened to assist a devotee suffering from a breathing issue, triggering a rush of the devotees. However, Naidu criticised their handling of the situation. “Why didn’t you use one of the other two small gates to manage the woman’s exit? Can’t you anticipate such scenarios? Don’t you understand human psychology?” he questioned the District Collector.

Naidu also reprimanded the officials for failing to make public announcements to manage the crowd and ensure orderly token distribution. He expressed frustration with JEO Gowthami and asked, “Was a WhatsApp group created to coordinate? Why didn’t you address the delay in token distribution when the process was underway smoothly at other locations?”

The Chief Minister also questioned why the TTD relied on an outdated system for token issuance instead of devising an efficient and streamlined method. His visit included inspections at the Padmavathi Park and the nearby Rama Naidu School, where he meticulously assessed the arrangements.

He later proceeded to SVIMS to talk to the devotees who are undergoing treatment there. The CM also interacted with the doctors and enquired about the health condition of the devotees. He assured the patients and their kin that the government will provide all necessary help and stand by them. He also promised to make special arrangements for smooth darshan for the injured.