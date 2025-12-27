Naidu vows zero tolerance on political rowdyism

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that the government would show zero tolerance towards rowdyism and criminal activities carried out under the guise of politics, warning that offenders could face externment from the state. Inaugurating the newly constructed district police office (DPO) here along with home minister V Anitha, the Chief Minister said protecting the sanctity of Tirumala — described as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha — and ensuring complete security for devotees was a top priority of the government. He stressed that the responsibility of instilling a sense of safety among pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad rested with the police. The Chief Minister inspected the premises, received a guard of honour from the police, and later recorded his observations and suggestions in the visitors’ book. He urged the police to leverage technology for crime control, including drone-based patrolling and the collection of visual evidence.

Police personnel, he said, must think several steps ahead of criminals and use technology to track and apprehend them, advocating the concept of “visible policing and invisible police.” With Vaikuntha Ekadashi approaching, the Chief Minister directed the police to remain on high alert and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience and that no untoward incidents occur in and around Tirumala and Tirupati.

Warning against any compromise on law and order, Naidu said that those indulging in settlements, intimidation, and violent acts in the name of politics would be dealt with sternly, irrespective of their political affiliation.

He recalled that his government had a track record of sending even party members to jail if they were found involved in illegal activities.

Criticising the previous government, he alleged that law and order had deteriorated during its tenure and that the sanctity of Tirumala had been undermined. He cited incidents involving road blockades, public intimidation, and alleged custodial and criminal excesses, and called for the extensive use of CCTV cameras and drones to gather evidence in such cases.

The Chief Minister said the government would not tolerate practices such as blocking roads, performing animal sacrifices, splashing blood on posters, or spreading fear in society.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against those indulging in character assassination and posting obscene content on social media, adding that such activities were under government surveillance.

Naidu congratulated the Tirupati police for their efforts in curbing ganja and drug trafficking, preventing red sanders smuggling, and effectively implementing the Preventive Detention Act.

District in-charge minister Anagani Satya Prasad, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, senior officials, and public representatives were present at the event.