Naidu waging 'fraudulent war' against govt, slams Sajjala

Vijayawada: Accusing TDP national president and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu of waging 'a fraudulent war' against the government to regain power, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRCP government was moving ahead by winning people's hearts with transparent and welfare governance.

Addressing a press conference at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the YSRCP leader said that Chandrababu Naidu was surviving chiefly with his conspiracies and was spreading false propaganda to mislead public with the help of a section of media. He claimed that TDP had already lost people's trust as Naidu had failed to fulfil the poll promises in his term in 2014 and thus failed as a political party. He alleged that Chandrababu had taken the outstanding loans and pending bills to over Rs 4 lakh crore in his five-year rule ruining the state finances without having any responsibility towards people.

In regard to CRDA auctioning lands to raise funds for taking up developmental works in Amaravati, he said that the opposition leaders are unnecessarily creating ruckus when even the previous government had gone for auctioning of lands to pool funds. Asserting that the current government has more commitment to develop the Amaravati region, he recalled the increase of the annuity amount and period to 15 years to farmers who gave lands, along with developmental works like widening of Karakatta road.

Hitting back at the opposition over 'malicious propaganda' on alcohol, Ramakrishna Reddy said that it was Chandrababu Naidu who gave permission to the distilleries and the same man was not intentionally slinging mud on YSRCP. He said that the current government didn't permit any new distilleries.

He said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the promises in the manifesto, while Chandrababu failed to keep even a single promise. He opined that a section of media has been preparing TDP's agenda and thus published articles like the government taking a U-turn on distributing laptops and withdrawing GPF money.

He clarified that providing laptops was only an option instead of Amma Vodi, however, the government is providing tabs along with Amma Vodi. He asked how can any government take Rs 800 crore without any records and claimed that the GPF issue occurred due technical glitch.