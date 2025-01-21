Naidu woos Swiss investors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commenced his Davos visit to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit on an enthusiastic note.

On the first day, Naidu had a series of high-level meetings with investors and business leaders, showcasing the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

His first meeting was with Mridul Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Switzerland. He also had a meeting with top executives from four leading Swiss companies, including Raoul Keller, Secretary-General, Swissmem, Markus Tacke, CEO, Oerlikon, Erich Schmid, CEO, Angst+ Pfister and Jörn van der Krone, Head of Economics and External Affairs, Swiss Textiles.

The discussions centered on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on leveraging the state’s skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, and infrastructural advantages. Naidu extended a formal invitation to these companies to establish their presence in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the incentives offered by both the Central and state governments. The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives for investment, including establishing advanced research and development centres, collaborations for innovation hubs and incubators, joint ventures in advanced manufacturing sectors like aerospace, automotive and energy and expanding contract manufacturing and skill development in textiles and setting up of advanced facilities such as anti-vibration systems, plumbing labs, and coating centres.

These discussions align with Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and driving innovation-led growth.

Earlier the Chief Minister, along with ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and a team of officials, received a rousing reception at the Zurich Airport. Members of the Europe Telugu Desam Party Forum and the Indian diaspora welcomed them with enthusiasm, reflecting their pride and support for Andhra Pradesh’s developmental strides.

Later, the CM had a meeting with TDP NRIs from UK, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Netherland, Ireland, Belgium, Austria, etc. He called upon them to extend help in developing Andhra Pradesh and help him in making one house one entrepreneur concept a reality.

Naidu stressed on the need to ensure that the NDA alliance government was back in power both at the Centre and in AP in 2029 elections. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working with determination for Viksit Bharat and the AP government was working for Swarna Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled the destruction that took place during the previous YSRCP regime and said hence it was necessary to ensure the victory of the NDA government again for continuity in the process of development that had begun now.