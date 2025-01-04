Naidu’s call to all Telugus: Be partners in devpt of AP

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that his aspiration was that all Telugu speaking people in the world should be partners in the development of Andhra Pradesh and that the Telugu community should be number one in the world by 2047.

The AP CM was speaking as the chief guest at the World Telugu Federation conference held at HICC in the city on Friday. He said that with the inspiration of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who brought global recognition to the Telugu people, all should strive for a poverty less Tel-ugu community.

Chandrababu Naidu said, “From Anantapur to Adilabad, from Srikaku-lam to Palamuru, all the Telugus are the same wherever they are. Not only in AP and Telangana... in any country including America, we are all Telu-gus. I said in 1996 when I became the Chief Minister, I said that the brain drain would become brain gain. Telugus living abroad are protecting their language and traditions more than Telugus living in our Telugu states.”

Stating that he expected the development of Hyderabad in the past, Chandrababu Naidu said that when he became the CM, this area was all rocks and rubble. “I imagined that it would become the IT city of the world. TDP has a role in the development of Hyderabad. One should be able to predict anything in advance. If we all work together, we can achieve anything. Telangana ranked first in the country in terms of per capita income due to the foundation laid during the TDP regime.

The AP CM talked about Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, PV Narasimha Rao and others. “Narasimha Rao initiated economic reforms as the Prime Minister and I took up his reforms and moved forward. I gave priority to IT. They mocked whether IT feeds us or whether cell phones are useful. The youth embraced technology and excelled as industrialists,” said Nai-du. He said that in the era of AI and deep technology is underway, every household should have an IT employee. Every household should have an entrepreneur.

Naidu said that he was focusing on creating infrastructure in AP. “We are vigorously taking the slogan of Swachh Andhra Pradesh to the people. Deep technology is the air in the future. We are bringing WhatsApp gov-ernance. We are bringing the convenience of providing 150 services from home without coming to the office,” said Naidu.