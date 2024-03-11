Naidu’s Prajagalam tour from March 19

Rajamahendravaram: TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting 8 constituencies of East Godavari district for three days from March 19th to 21st. He will visit the Assembly constituencies of East Godavari, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts. From March 19, there will be a massive election campaign under the auspices of the Telugu Desam Party called Praja Galam.

Chandrababu will address Prajagalam meetings in P Gannavaram, and Ramachandrapuram on March 19th, Kovvur, and Anaparthi on 20th, Prathipadu and Peddapuram on 21st. A roadshow will be held in Rajamahendravaram on March 20th and Kakinada on 21st.